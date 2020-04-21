Just In
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Renders Hint Punch Hole Display And S-Pen Support
After a couple of setbacks, Samsung finally launched the Galaxy Fold in 2019 as its first folding smartphone. The company recently launched another folding smartphone called the Galaxy Z Flip. Now, third-party renders of the Galaxy Fold 2 are out, which hints at a different design approach.
Small Changes That Makes A Lot Of Difference
If these third-party renders indicate the actual design of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, then it might look similar to the Galaxy Fold with minor changes, which will improve the overall aesthetics of the device.
The Galaxy Fold 2 nows comes with a bigger outer screen/secondary screen with a taller (probably 21:9) aspect ratio along with a punch-hole display design, similar to the Galaxy S20. Compared to the original Fold, the upcoming iteration has thin bezels, resulting in a higher screen-to-body ratio.
There is no indentation for the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hence the Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. As of now, it is unclear if the fingerprint scanner will be incorporated on the outer or the inner folding display.
The main screen now offers more screen real-estate with a small punch-hole cutout at the top right corner of the screen, which takes up less space compared to the big cutout on the Galaxy Fold.
The Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to receive a hardware refresh and the phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. As per the software, the Galaxy Fold 2 will run on Android 10 OS with custom One UI 2.0 skin on top.
The renders hint at a triple camera setup, similar to the Galaxy S20 and the phone might offer a dedicated telephoto and an ultra-wide angle lens. Overall, the Galaxy Fold 2 will have at least five cameras.
Might Support S-Pen
Another important feature of the Galaxy Fold 2 is the support for S-Pen, similar to the Galaxy Note 20. Considering the fact that Samsung's next folding phone will launch aside the Galaxy Note 20, both phones are likely to have a new and improved S-Pen.
