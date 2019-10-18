Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Likely On Cards: Codename And Colors Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold, its first foldable smartphone after several years of speculation. The device received rave reviews and was relaunched after a few months to make it more durable. Now, it looks like the company is prepping the next-generation model, claims a recent report.

As per The Bell, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is in the pipeline and could be allegedly codenamed Bloom. A separate report by SamMobile confirms that the software development on the next iteration of the foldable smartphone has been started recently. It is said to be based on Android 10 and is likely to run the latest version of custom UI out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Details

The reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could be launched sometime in April 2020. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. And, there are possibilities for the same to be launched along with the Samsung Galaxy S11, the next-generation flagship smartphone in February 2020. Notably, the Galaxy Fold was launched with the Galaxy S10 series.

One of the reports revealed that introducing a second foldable smartphone will help Samsung expand its market share in this segment as the other companies are in the nascent stages. It is said that Samsung is yet to decide how big the Galaxy Fold 2 foldable display would be. However, going by the previous reports, this is believed to be a 6.7-inch panel. Also, there are plans for an 8.1-inch panel. It is believed that the external display would be a tag bigger than the one on the Galaxy Fold.

When it comes to the design, it is believed that the smartphone will arrive in white, black, and purple colors. There could be a fourth color too, making it arrive in more varieties than its predecessor. For now, the Galaxy Fold is available only in Cosmos Silver and Cosmos Black colors.

Our Thoughts

Given that the Galaxy Fold launched earlier this year was delayed for months following its announcement, we believe that this device will be more durable to make it a success. As we were a few months away from the alleged launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, we can get more information soon.

