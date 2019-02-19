ENGLISH

    10 highly anticipated upcoming foldable smartphones

    Here is a list of upcoming foldable smartphones that are worth waiting for.

    By
    |

    With the adoption of a foldable future- a design likely to be found on Android compatible devices, the makers seem to be over-enthusiast. Honestly speaking, foldable phones and return of the slider phones are going to be the coolest trends of 2019.

    10 highly anticipated upcoming foldable smartphones

     

    There are makers who are still indulged in designing such layouts. While some makers have already got some devices built with foldable design, and are expected to hit the market sooner or later. Below you will find a list of 10 highly anticipated upcoming foldable smartphones. Go ahead and take a look-

    Some of the top-class features of these foldable devices are as much important as to share with other users. To start with Huawei Foldable Phone- it is reportedly going to have 5G and a full 5-inch screen on the front (with a notch for facial ID recognition), as well as an almost bezel-less 8-inch screen outside. Whereas, Samsung Galaxy F outshines others with excellence.

    The Infinity Flex display Samsung will be using for the Galaxy F (or Galaxy X) will expand to 7.3 inches and sport a resolution of 2152 x 1536 pixels. It sport a whopping gigantic mAh battery capacity(a total of 6,200 mAh) and two 12-MP rear-facing cameras. Then you have the Royole FlexPai. It has a 7.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 1920 x 1440 resolution and measures 7.5 x 5.3 x 0.3 inches. The Snapdragon 855-powered Flexpai has two cameras rated at 16 and 20 megapixels, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

    There are few more such kind of devices which you can proudly peep into the listing.

    Huawei Foldable Phone

    Key specs

    • 5G
    • a full 5-inch screen on the front (with a notch for facial ID recognition)
    • an almost bezelless 8-inch screen outside

    Samsung Galaxy F or Galaxy Fold

    Key specs

    • Infinity Flex display which will expand to 7.3 inches and sport a resolution of 2152 x 1536 pixels
    • When closed, the display will measure 4.58 inches with a resolution of 1960 x 480 pixels
    • New OneUI interface
    • Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 mobile processor
    • Two 12-MP rear-facing cameras
    • Two split up batteries would provide a total of 6,200 mAh

    Royole FlexPai

    Key specs

    • a 7.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 1920 x 1440 resolution and measures 7.5 x 5.3 x 0.3 inches
    • Snapdragon 855-powered
    • Two cameras rated at 16 and 20 megapixels
    • 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage

    LG(Flex, Foldi, and Duplex models)

    Key specs

    • Has two displays rather than a seamless foldable screen
    • Good battery
    • Amazing processor
    • 5G

    Motorola(RAZR Model)

    Key specs

    a full screen similar to the 6.5-inch phones

    Xiaomi(Xiaomi Dual Flex or Xiaomi MIX Flex)

    Key specs

    folding phone where the top and bottom of the tablet-sized screen fold down, leaving you with a compact (if chunky) smartphone

     

    ZTE

    Key specs

    • a dual-screen design
    • a wrap-around display

     

    Oppo

    Key specs

    includes four variants of the same design, with the display on the outside, like the FlexPai

     

    Apple

    Key specs

    hidden flexible display

     

    Read More About: smartphones news mobiles
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
