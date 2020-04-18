ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Could Arrive With 4,000mAh Battery Unit

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is said to be under development for quite some time. Earlier, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus visited Geekbench and the camera specifications of the standard model were also leaked. Now, a leak online has revealed its battery capacity.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Could Arrive With 4,000mAh Battery Unit

     

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will arrive with a 4,000 mAh battery unit, suggests a report via Galaxy Club. The company will be using this unit for the base model. The handset is said to pack the battery with the EB-BN980ABY model number has a rated capacity of 3,880 mAh. No information on its fast-charging capacity has been detailed yet.

    While this report doesn't reveal any detail about the battery capacity of the high-end model, the company is likely to use a bigger unit. As of now, no leak has surfaced hinting the battery size of the Galaxy Note 20 Plus. However, the company using a bigger 4,500 mAh or bigger battery can't be ruled out.

    Some leaks in the past have suggested that the company might equip the Galaxy Note 20 with a camera setup similar to the Galaxy S10 series. However, the camera specifications were not revealed. Besides, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus has also stopped by Geekbench in the past.

    According to Geekbench, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will launch with the latest Android 10 OS. The company is expected to use a custom One UI skin atop. The listing also suggested that the handset will debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with eight cores and an in-built modem for 5G connectivity.

    The device might launch with an 8GB RAM configuration. The leaks are yet to hint the storage capacity and also if there will be multiple configurations announced during its launch. Samsung has not yet started teasing its upcoming flagship series and we have to rely on the leaks for a while.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 16:27 [IST]
