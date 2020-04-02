Just In
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Leak Reveals Galaxy S20 Ultra-Like Camera
Earlier this year, Samsung took the wraps off a trio of flagship smartphones under the Galaxy S20 series. Now, it's time for the rumors regarding its other flagship series. Well, the talk is about the Galaxy Note 10 successor that is likely to be called Galaxy Note 20 following the naming scheme adopted by the company for the S series devices.
While we are months away from the launch of the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Note series, the first leaks revealing the alleged design and looks of the device have emerged online via SamMobile citing well-known tipster Roland Quandt. Especially, this leak shares a lot of details about the high-end model of the series suggesting that there could be more than one device this year.
Here's a fun one. This is a mold for an inlay for the official Samsung Galaxy Note 11 (Plus) LED View Cover. (Ignore the markings and the aspect ratio could be a little off, too). pic.twitter.com/kAZEFmTXhB— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 31, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Design Revealed
The tipster has taken to Twitter to share a few images of a mold for an inlay of the alleged Galaxy Note 11+ LED View Cover, which is believed to be the Galaxy Note 20. Notably, the LED View Cover is an iconic accessory that the company launches for its flagship models making us believe that it could be meant for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series.
The leaked images show massive camera housing similar to the one that we saw on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is the most advanced model among the trio. This should not be a surprise as the high-end model in the Galaxy Note 20 series might have similar camera specifications as the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Also, the images reveal the presence of hardware buttons at the right, which is a design element that we have been seeing in the recent Samsung smartphones consistently. If this turns out to be true, then the Galaxy Note 20 could be completely opposite to that of the Note 10 as its predecessor had buttons on the left.
What We Think
As of now, these are the only details that we have about the Galaxy Note 20 design. Given the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are yet to see if the upcoming flagships stated for the coming months will be launched as per schedule. However, we need to wait for further confirmation and leaks regarding the same.
