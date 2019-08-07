Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Live Updates – Exynos 9825, 5G Support And More Likely News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is prepping to unveil the next-generation flagship device - Galaxy Note 10. The South Korean tech giant is believed to come up with two new offerings this year - Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note+. While we are a few hours away from the launch of these devices, the first look of these devices are out.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be hosted in Brooklyn, New York at 4 PM EDT today (1:30 AM Indian time, August 8). The live streaming video is yet to be made available and it will be streamed on the official website and social media handles of Samsung. Also, we will provide you with the live updates of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch as it happens at the event.

What To Expect From Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are expected to be unveiled at the launch event today. The Plus variant is believed to arrive with 5G connectivity support similar to the Galaxy S10+. The other device is expected to feature almost similar specifications except for minor differences and 5G support.

Earlier today, Samsung announced the launch of the Exynos 9825 SoC and we expect this chipset to be used by the Galaxy Note 10 series in the global markets. On the other hand, the North American variant will use the Snapdragon 855 SoC as the Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Expected Price

As per existing reports, the Galaxy Note 10 is likely to be priced around €950 (approx. Rs.. 74,000) for the base variant. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10+ could be priced around €1100 (approx. Rs. 81,000) for the base variant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Live Updates

Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 live updates as the event unfolds. Check out the live updates from below.

