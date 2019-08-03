Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+: Features, Specifications, Leaks, And Price News oi-Vivek

Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on August 7. Several rumors hint towards the possible features, specifications, and even the pricing of these devices. Here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming smartphones.

Display And Looks

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is the 10th flagship Note series smartphone from the company. It will also be the first Note device to offer a punch hole or Infinity-O display. The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display and the Note 10+ offers a 6.8-inch screen. Both phones will feature QHD+ resolution with support for HDR10+.

Processor, RAM, And Storage

The smartphone will be powered by an Exynos 9825 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC (depending on the market). The device is likely to offer up to 8GB and 12GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage based on UFS 3.0.

No microSD No Headphone Jack

Though the Galaxy Note 10 is not the first Samsung smartphone to ditch the headphone jack and the microSD support, it is the first major flagship from the company to do so. To compensate, the company is likely to include a 3.5mm to Type-C dongle in the retail package.

It has already been leaked but confirming from my side as well. The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will start from €949 for 256GB Variant. Galaxy Note10+ will cost €1099 for 256GB and €1199 for 512GB. The Price will slightly differ b/w Euro countries.Will tell about more variants soon! pic.twitter.com/VyNjAj1YE3 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 1, 2019

Up To Four Cameras

The Galaxy Note 10 is speculated to include a triple camera setup consisting of a 12MP standard lens, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Besides, the Note 10+ is likely to include an additional ToF sensor. Both models will have the same camera capabilities.

Battery And Charging

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ are expected to house a 4000 and 4500mAh batteries, respectively. Both phones are likely to support 45W fast wired charging and 15W Qi wireless charging.

Water Resistance

It is speculated that the Galaxy Note 10 series phones will comply with the IP69 water and dust resistant certification, making it more water-resistant compared to IP68/IP67 certified devices.

5G Support

The standard Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be a 4G LTE variant, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10+ will have both 4G and 5G models, and the latter is expected to cost a tad higher.

Expected Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is likely to cost €949 (approx Rs. 73,581) for the base variant with 256GB storage. The Galaxy Note 10+ might cost €1099 (approx Rs. 81,335) for the similar storage option.

Our Opinion On the Galaxy Note 10

If these leaks and speculations happen to turn into reality, then the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ will be two of the best flagship smartphones in 2019. Though we will miss features like 3.5mm headphone jack and memory expansion, these are the trade-offs that one should make to get a sleek yet powerful device.

