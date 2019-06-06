Samsung Galaxy Note10 Kills 3.5mm Headphone Jack News oi-Vivek

Samsung is most likely to announce the 10th iteration of the Galaxy Note, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 in next few weeks, which is expected to come with a new design and is expected to be a powerhouse when it comes to CPU and GPU performance. Now, the CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 have surfaced online, which gives an idea about the looks and aesthetics of the upcoming Samsung flagship.

Triple rear-camera and single Infinity-O notch

The CAD renders of the Galaxy Note10 comes from a reputed leakster @OnLeaks, and the leaks re-affirm the fact that the smartphone will have a triple camera setup. Externally, the triple camera setup might look a bit different compared to the triple camera setup on the Galaxy S10 (especially the placement). However, the triple camera on the Galaxy Note10 is expected to be an identical one to the Galaxy S10 and the S10+.

The leak claims that the smartphone will feature a 6.3-inch edge to edge OLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The display on the Galaxy Note10 is most likely to support features like HDR10+ for enhanced multi-media consumption experience.

No headphone jack

Sorry folks, Samsung has finally killed the good-old jack, the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy Note10. Though the Note10 is not the first smartphone without the headphone jack, it is still one of the major smartphones from the brand sans the headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 is expected to carry the latest hardware specifications, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6/8 GB of RAM, UFS 3.0 based storage system, and more.

What do we think about the Samsung Galaxy Note10 CAD Renders?

As per these renders, the Galaxy Note10 looks a lot different compared to the Samsung Galaxy Note10, with a higher screen to body ratio. Similarly, the killing of the headphone jack might bite back Samsung, as it is one of the most loved features on the Samsung flagship smartphones.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 does look like a Note device with a rectangular design, and the smartphone is expected to launch in India with Exynos chipset, and the base variant might cost around Rs. 65,000.