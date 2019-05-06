OnePlus confirms HDR10+ certification for OnePlus 7 Pro News oi-Sandeep Sarkar OnePlus 7 Pro's display will also get "Safety for Eyes" certification by VDE.

Amongst all the upcoming flagship smartphone launches, the OnePlus 7 series is the highly anticipated one. The Chinese brand has scheduled the launch its latest flagship on May 14, 2019. The upcoming lineup will include two models- the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The internet is flooded with leaks surrounding the OnePlus 7 smartphones. All the leaks and rumors point at high-end smartphones with a competing price point.

In addition to a powerful processor and a camera setup, both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are said to offer a high-resolution display panel. Now, the company itself has confirmed that OnePlus 7 Pro will come with HDR10+ certified display panel. The HDR 10+ is the new standard for HDR which allows for more details in the content being played. To enhance the video quality, the HDR10+ allows the display to adjust the brightness and color levels frame by frame by sending dynamic metadata. This allows the device to deliver a realistic image quality.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to sport a QHD+ OLED display measuring 6.7-inches with a bezel-less design. The 2K display panel will have a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels and offer a 90Hz refresh rate. With the display getting an HDR 10+ support, the viewing experience will be at par.

Besides, the company further revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro's display will also get "Safety for Eyes" certification by VDE. The device will also come with a UFS 3.0 storage support which will allow for faster data transfers. If we look at the remaining rumored specifications, then the OnePlus 7 Pro Geekbench listing suggests a whopping 12GB RAM. The device will run on a Snapdragon 855 processor and was listed with a model number GM1917 model number. The device is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge tech.

via