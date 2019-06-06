Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price Expected To Launch For Rs 83,250 – Specification And Rumors News oi-Karan Sharma

After the successful launch of its Samsung Galaxy S10 series the company is looking forward to its Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series and all the eyes are on the upcoming coming smartphone. There are already many rumors about the smartphone on the web and now one more has freshly surfaced which discloses the pricing of the upcoming flagship.

In earlier leaks and rumors we have learned that the company is planning to come up with two new variants one with LTE and another with 5G. Basically, the company is said to launch four models, two in each variant.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to cost around $1,100- $1200 which is approximately Rs 76,450 – Rs 83,250, as per Russian site Hi Tech Mail. However, the report hasn't disclosed the variants which this pricing is expected.

Meanwhile, last week it was also reported that Samsung is also planning for an affordable variant of the Galaxy Note 10 which is dubbed as Galaxy Note 10e similar to the Galaxy S10. The smartphone is expected to arrive with a couple of features missing as compared to the high-end variant to keep the price low.

According to Dutch blog GalaxyClub report, the cheaper Galaxy Note 10 model will be backed by a 3,400mAh battery. The report also suggests that the part number of the smartphone is EB-BN970ABU.

Apart from the affordable variant, the rumors also suggest that the Galaxy Note 10 series will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack this time and include a USB Type -C compatible headphone. But don't worry the company will still pack a USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle in the box. Moreover, the smartphone is also said to ditch all the physical buttons from the phone and replace it with the sensitive keys.

Do note that all these reports are based out of rumors and the company has not confirmed anything about the phone. So it's better to take this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official launch of the smartphones.