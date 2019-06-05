Samsung Galaxy S10 Cardinal Red Color Goes Official Starting At Rs. 54,426 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy S10, the flagship smartphone series was launched back in February 2019. The South Korean tech giant introduced the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10e in the smartphone series.

The Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ has been launched in three color options including Prism Blue, Prism Black, and Prism White color option. Now, the company has launched a new color variant of the Galaxy S10 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red Color option:

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Plus have now been launched in a new Cardinal Red color option. This is the same color in which the Galaxy S10 smartphones were spotted recently via leaks. The new color variant of the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ is launched in Western Europe with Russia and Switzerland being some of the markets.

The new color option of the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ will be available for a limited period of time. The company has not shared any specific date for its sale in India and the remaining markets.

Notably, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ with 128GB storage configuration will be available in the Cardinal Red color option. The Galaxy S10e is also expected to be available with the new color option sometime soon.

As for the pricing, the Galaxy S10 Cardinal Red color variant with 128GB RAM comes with a price label of CHF 829.95 (Rs. 57,924 approx). The Galaxy S10+ has been priced at CHF 929.95 (Rs. 64,957 approx) in Switzerland. The Galaxy S10e Cardinal Red Color variant will be selling for CHF 779.95 (approx Rs. 54,426).

Samsung Galaxy S10 Quick Specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display panel. The display delivers a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels and has 19:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with a punch-hole design and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer on top.

The device runs on Exynos 9820 octa-core chipset and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The internal storage is expandable via microSD card to up to 512GB. The device ships with Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top. For imaging, the device packs 12MP (f/1.5)+ 12MP (f/2.4)+16MP (f/2.2) sensors at the rear. For selfies, there is a 10MP sensor, up front.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 series is amongst the best available flagships in the market today. All three devices in this lineup offers top-of-the-line features and a good looking design which makes tnem a good buying option.

