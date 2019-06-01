Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Said To Ditch Physical Buttons And 3.5mm jack –Know The Consequence News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung Galaxy Note 10 said to ditch physical buttons and headphone jack. All you need to know.

Samsung launched a series of smartphone in 2019 the company is still gearing up for the most awaited Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. All the eyes are on the upcoming flagship smartphone and the internet is already flooding with rumours and leaks. A new report has been surfaced on the web claiming that the company is planning to get rid of the physical buttons like power keys, volume buttons, and ports as well like the audio output jack.

The report suggests that Samsung will follow the trend and ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack along with physical buttons like power key, volume rockers and also Bixby. According to the report the Bixby switch will be replaced by a capacitive button.

The reason behind removing the headphone port is to increase the battery capacity of the smartphone and to reduce the design complexity of the smartphone. The deduction of physical buttons will give a clean and robust look to the smartphone. Brands like Google, Huawei, OnePlus, and Apple have already abandoned the 3.5mm audio port long back.

Earlier a leak suggests that the smartphone will be launched in 4 models, and the top notched model will arrive with a 6.75-inch display. The report also claims that two LTE model will arrive with 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch display and other two will come with 5G support with similar hardware specification.

Yesterday it has been reported that the company will also launch an affordable model in the Note series. It has been suggested that the company will name it Galaxy Note 10e similar to what it has done with the S10e. The smartphone will arrive with a 3,400mAh battery.

Thoughts About Samsung Galaxy Note 10

If the company is planning to ditch the physical buttons, then there might be an excellent research and development work going on it. Because if this is going to be true then Samsung has to come up with an alternative which will allow users to turn on/off the smartphone.

What if the smartphone goes to boot loop, and users don't have any physical buttons to perform the force start the phone. Without volume rocker key users can also miss the chance of flashing their phone directly from the command panel or you can say the safe mood of the phone. The traditional way of entering into the safe mode of a smartphone is either volume up + power key or volume down +power key. It must be interesting to see what alternative the company is going to come up to solve this issue.