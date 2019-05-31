Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Variant With 3,400mAh Battery Leaked – What You Should Know News oi-Karan Sharma

After the launch of Galaxy S10 series now all the eyes are on Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The internet is flooded with speculations and rumors of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10. Now in the latest report, it has been suggested that the company will also launch an affordable model in the Note series. It has been suggested that the company will name it Galaxy Note 10e similar to what it has done with the S10e.

Reports suggest that the upcoming flagship will arrive with a 3,400mAH battery which is less the capacity of last year's Galaxy Note 9. Another leak render shows a triple rear camera setup placed vertically on the rear panel. It also shows a punch-hole front camera along with an Infinity-O Display.

According to Dutch blog GalaxyClub report, the cheaper Galaxy Note 10 model will be backed by a 3,400mAh battery. The report also suggests that the part number of the smartphone is EB-BN970ABU.

The upcoming flagship is suggested to come with a high-end display with 4K resolution, a buttonless design, and other features. Now, the latest leak has suggested the color variants in which the smartphone will be available. Similar to the Galaxy Note 9 which was announced in multiple color options, the Galaxy Note 10 will also come in different colors.

Let's see what Samsung is going to add this year in its Galaxy Note series and at what price point the company is going to launch the smartphone. Do note that all these reports are based out of rumors and the company has not confirmed anything about the phone. So it's better to take this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

Thoughts About Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most awaited smartphones from the company and lots of eyes are waiting to witness what the company is going to bring this time. I think the cheaper variant of Galaxy Note 10 will allows the mid-range buyers to try their luck on the Note series, as we all know the Note series are always expensive.

The Note series is known for its S-Pen, but I have a doubt weather the company will include the S-Pen in the cheaper version or not. If they are going to include that too then it would be a great offering to buyers.