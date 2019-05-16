Samsung Galaxy Note 10 tipped to come with five different color options News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung had first introduced the Galaxy Note phablet back in 2011 and the device was a hit amongst the masses. Since then, the South Korean tech giant has introduced several iterations of the Galaxy Note with the most recent being the Galaxy Note 9. This year Samsung started its innings in the flagship segment with the launch of Galaxy S10 lineup. Now, the company has started working on another premium device, the Galaxy Note 10.

The Galaxy Note 10 has been popping up over the web through various leaks and rumors. The upcoming flagship is suggested to come with a high-end display with 4K resolution, a buttonless design, and other features. Now, the latest leak has suggested the color variants in which the smartphone will be available. Similar to the Galaxy Note 9 which was announced in multiple color options, the Galaxy Note 10 will also come in different colors.

As per a report from MSP, the South Korean tech giant will launch the Galaxy Note 10 in five different color options. The company is expected to bring White, Red, Pink, Black, and Silver color options of the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. Also, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro which will be a bigger model in the upcoming series is tipped to come in some unique color options. The color variants of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro are still under the wraps.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is rumored to come with two different models. A report by Sammobile in the past suggested that the company will introduce SM-970 and the SM-975 models in the Galaxy Note 10 lineup. The Galaxy Note 10 is tipped to come with a huge 6.66-inch display with 4K resolution. Besides, the device is expected to run on an Exynos 9820 SoC or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC depending on the market.

There will be triple-rear camera module for imaging, however, the camera sensors are yet to be revealed. The information related to the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 lineup is scarce and we are waiting for some concrete information to be available on the same. Stay tuned with us to get all the latest information on the Galaxy Note 10 and other upcoming smartphones.

via