    Samsung Galaxy Note10 might come with various models

    The upcoming Galaxy Note series smartphone will break the tradition for the company.

    By
    |

    Samsung will be unveiling a new smartphone in its flagship Note series in the second half of 2019. While the launch time is inching closer, many leaks and rumors are doing rounds. The latest being the model numbers of the upcoming smartphone that were revealed by SamMobile.

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 might come with various models

     

    The outlet claimed that SM-N970 and SM-N975 will be the two main models of the upcoming Galaxy Note smartphone. The report also suggests that there will be a difference in sizes as well as on the specifications front between the two models.

    A recent report also hinted that the Galaxy Note10 will have four different models will hit the shelves. The other two models will be 5G and will carry SM-N971 and SM-N976 model numbers. These variants will only be available in markets that support 5G networks.

    Another report suggested that the Galaxy Note10 will be available will have two display sizes, one with a 6.28-inch display, while the other with a 6.75-inch panel, which also qualifies as borderline tablet size. Both variants might have four cameras on the rear panel, while the battery size will differ on both models.

    These variants will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9820 SoCs, depending on the market. We have seen a similar setup with the recently launched Galaxy S10 (review). The smartphone will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, wrapped under Samsung's One UI which is pretty fluid.

    What's certain is that the Note10 will feature an S Pen stylus, which will come with some smart functionality. The stylus will retain Bluetooth functionality from the previous iteration. The Galaxy Note10 will have a metal and glass design and will pack the Dynamic AMOLED display, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

    samsung smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019
