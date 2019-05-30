Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Android Update: Brings One UI With May Security Patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update has been rolled out as an OTA to the units in India.

Samsung launched its new user interface called the One UI last year at its developer conference held in San Francisco. The Southe Korean tech giant had announced this UI for some of the flagships such as the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9.

The UI was later dished out to some other Galaxy smartphones along with Android Pie updates. Now, the two smartphones from the recently launched Galaxy M series are receiving the latest UI from the company. The company has pushed out a firmware update for the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 smartphones with OneUI interface.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 One UI update:

The Samsung Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 were launched with an Android Oreo OS with the Experience v9.5 skin. The latest update released for both the smartphones replaces the older UI with the new skin. The update comes following the Android Pie update rollout for the Galaxy M30.

The update has been rolled out as an OTA to the units in India. Some users have also confirmed that the update has reached their respective handsets, cites a report from Sammobile. The update for both the smartphones is hefty in size. It weighs around 926MB for the Galaxy M10 and approximately 1.8GB for the Galaxy M20.

As the update is rolling out as OTA, it might take a while for it t reach all the units. The update notification for the same will be available on the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20. If in case you wish to check the update manually, you can go to the Download update manually option in the Software update section of Settings.

What's new and how will it change the user experience:

The update in addition to the One UI interface comes with the monthly Android security patch. It comes with May 2019 Android security patch which improves the security and fixes some general bugs. Besides, the primary highlight of this update is the new interactive interface.

Apart from the key elements such as Night mode, new design layout, it will also remove some apps such as Mobile Office and others. Also, the Galacy M20 has received a scene optimizer feature which allows the display to tweak color settings for optimum output. Sadly, this feature has not been rolled out for the Galaxy M10.

Following the update, one will get a more smooth user experience simliar to the Galaxy A and other premium Galaxy smartphones. Besides, the Galaxy M series is confirmed to receive Android Pie update on June 3. The early One UI rollout suggets Samsung has pulled up its socks to offer an enhanced user experience on the galaxy M smartphones.