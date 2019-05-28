Samsung Galaxy M20 price axed by Rs 1,000 on Amazon, now starts at Rs 9,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar the Galaxy M20 3GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 9,990. Whereas, the high-end variant which comes with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 11,990

Samsung Galaxy M series was announced earlier this year with the launch of the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones. The company had then extended its new mid-range lineup with the Galaxy M30 a month later. The latest lineup offers some modern features such as a waterdrop notch display, dual-lens camera setup and some others. The Galaxy M lineup debuted in the Indian market before being launched in the global market. The company is now gearing up to bring the Galaxy M40 in India on June 11, 2019.

Samsung Galaxy M20 discount on Amazon:

Just ahead of the official launch of the Galaxy M40, the South Korean tech giant has slashed the price of one of the smartphones in the Galaxy M series. The Samsung Galaxy M20 is available with a discounted price on Amazon. The smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000.

The Galaxy M20 was launched with an original price label of Rs 10,990 for the base variant with 3GB+32GB configuration. The 4GB RAM variant was announced with a price tag of Rs 12,990 in the Indian market. Now, following the discount of Rs 1,000, the Galaxy M20 3GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 9,990. Whereas, the high-end variant which comes with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 11,990.

Interested users can head to the Amazon India web store to purchase a brand new Galaxy M20 with a discounted price tag. Notably, the smartphone is already available for open sale on Amazon.in. The smartphone is available in two color options to choose from including black and blue colors.

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M20 packs an Exynos 7904 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and Mali-G71 GPU. The dual-camera setup at the rear pack 13MP+5MP sensors for imaging. There is an 8MP selfie snapper up front. Backing it up there is a massive 5,000mAh battery with quick charging support.