Exynos 9825 With 8K Video Recording And 5G Modem Support Goes Live News oi-Vivek

Samsung has launched its newest flagship chipset-- the Exynos 9825. This is the first SoC from the company based on the 7nm EUV technology and is likely to power the Galaxy Note 10 series of smartphones. Here is everything you need to know about the latest processor.

Exynos 9825 Features And Specifications

The Exynos 9825 leverages the company's proprietary 7nm EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) technology. According to the company, this process helped them develop a processor which is quick and efficiently. This is an octa-core CPU solution with two high-performance cores based on custom CPU, two performance cores based on Cortex-A75, and four efficient-cores based on Cortex-A55.

The processor comes with ARM Mali -G76 MP12 GPU with a dedicated NPU (neural processing unit) that takes care of AI-related tasks. Samsung claims that the built-in AI cores on the Exynos 9825 perform tasks like object recognition, performance enhancement, and pattern recognition.

The chipset comes with an integrated 4G LTE-Advanced Pro modem with support for 8x Carrier Aggregation. The model offers a maximum download speed of (theoretical) 2Gbps. Besides, the chipset can also be paired with Exynos Modem 5100 that enables 5G network support with features like 5G NR.

Coming to the ISP (image signal processor), the Exynos 9825 is capable of recording 8K videos with MFC, and supports 10-bit HEVC (H.265) for compact-sized video files without compromising with the colors. This is also the first smartphone chipset that can record native 4K videos up to 150fps.

The built-in DSP is capable of supporting a display with 4K (4096x2160) resolution. As for imaging, the processor can support a 22MP primary camera and a 22MP selfie camera or a dual 16MP primary cameras.

Our Opinion On The Exynos 9825

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series of smartphones are expected to be the first set of devices to launch with this new chipset. It is also speculated that the company will completely ditch Qualcomm and even the international variants will be powered by the Exynos 9825, unlike the Galaxy S10.

Best Mobiles in India