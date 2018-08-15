Samsung announces Exynos Modem 5100, industry’s first 5G modem

Samsung Electronics, today announced that it has developed Exynos Modem 5100, the industry's first 5G modem that is fully compatible with 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP).

The new modem is built on power-efficient 10-nanometer (nm) process technology, the new modem also supports legacy radio access technologies designed into a single chip.

The Exynos Modem 5100 supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums specified in 3GPP's 5G standard as well as legacy networks, including 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, HSPA, and 4G LTE, with a single chip solution.

"Samsung's leadership in communication technologies and market-proven knowledge allowed us to develop the industry's first 5G modem, the Exynos Modem 5100, which fully complies with the latest 3GPP standards," said Dr. Inyup Kang, president and head of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics.

"As the industry prepares the shift toward 5G, Samsung will continue to drive the growth of innovative ideas and new services in mobile applications and other emerging industries," Kang said.

The modem delivers a maximum downlink speed of up to 2-gigabits per second (Gbps) in 5G's sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) settings and 6Gbps in mmWave settings, which are about 1.7 and five times the data transfer speeds of its predecessor respectively. Fast and stable data communication can also be secured in 4G networks with the downlink speed of 1.6Gbps.

5G's capability to transmit large-capacity data and real-time low-latency communication is expected to bring new user experiences not only in mobile but also in areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT), ultra-high resolution videos, holograms, real-time artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving.

Furthermore, Exynos Modem 5100 also offered with radio frequency IC (RFIC), Envelope Tracking (ET) and power management IC (PMIC) solutions, and will be available to customers by the end of 2018.

