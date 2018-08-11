motorola teases the launch of the word's first 5G smartphone in China: 5G Moto MOD

Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone in China on the 15th of August 2018. Looking at the launch event invitation, the company might launch the Moto Z3, which was recently launched in the USA.

The company has now released a new teaser teasing towards the 5G capabilities of the smartphone. Considering the teaser, the company might finally release the 5G Moto MOD in China, which was initially announced in Chicago.

The 5G Moto MOD from Motorola will work with every moto Z series smartphones launched to date and will enable true 5G technology, which offers a phenomenal improvement in download and upload speeds compared to 4G technology.

Moto Z3 specifications

The Moto Z3 is the current flagship smartphone from the Lenovo owned smartphone brand with a modern 6.01-inch OLED display protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor, which offers bokeh effect. On the front, the smartphone has an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera. The main camera can record 4k videos at 30fps and the front-facing selfie camera will offer 1080p video at 30fps.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will have a dual or a single SIM card slot (depending on the market) with 4G LTE and VoLTE capability on both the slots. The smartphone also supports Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Dual channel Wi-Fi.

The smartphone has a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port, which also doubles as a headphone jack.

In terms of pricing, the Moto Z3 is available in the US for less than $500 price tag the company is expected to launch the Moto Z3 in China for a price of 3000 Yuan (Rs 30,000) price mark for the entry-level or the base variant and the company might also launch a premium variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

