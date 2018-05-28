ENGLISH

Leaked photos give us a glance at the Moto Z3 Play and 5G Moto Mod

Moto Z3 Play could be the last one to be launched in the modular series.

    Moto Z3 Play will be unveiled on June 6 at an event in Brazil. There are reports that the device could be the last one to be announced in the modular series. But this does not ruin the excitement that fans and spectators have for the smartphone. We say so as the latest piece of information regarding this device is that it could arrive with a 5G Moto Mod.

    As per the new images revealed by XDA-Developers, the Moto Z3 Play has been leaked along with a 5G Moto Mod accessory. The report also sheds light on some of the key specifications of the third-generation Z series smartphone.

    Design

    In the image shown above, the smartphone and the Moto Mod are seen placed side by side. The smartphone appears to have reduced bezels, all thanks to the new MaxVision display. Eventually, the fingerprint sensor is not seen at the front. Talking about its position, it cannot be at the rear as the device supports the snap-on accessories so it could be at the side. The smartphone is expected to run a near stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

    5G Moto Mod

    The other image shows the accessory attached to the smartphone. The 5G Moto Mod was initially mentioned in 2016 and is primarily meant to bring the 5G connectivity support to the Z series devices.

    Moto Z3 Play key specs

    As mentioned above, the report has shed light on some key specifications of the Z3 Play. Going by the same, the smartphone is expected to arrive with a 6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the handset is believed to feature a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It is speculated that the smartphone might get the power from a 3000mAh battery. Though the device has a slim profile, the Moto Mods accessories will add on to the thickness to a significant extent.

    What do you think about the 5G Moto Mod? Are you impressed with this kind of accessory to come along with the next Z series smartphone?

    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 6:18 [IST]
