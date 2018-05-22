Moto Z3 Play: Key specs and Moto Mods bundles emerge online

Moto Z3 Play is an upcoming smartphone that the company is expected to announce in the third quarter. We have already come across several leaks related to the device but the accessories those will be bundled along with it remain unknown. It goes without saying that the Z series phone will be compatible with the Moto Mods accessories just like its predecessors.

Those at XDA Developers have learned that the smartphone will be launched with a 6-inch Max Vision AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The screen is believed to have an aspect ratio of 18:9. Similar to many other recently launched smartphones, this one is expected to flaunt a bezel-less design.

Bundled Moto Mods leak

The smartphone is expected to be offered in several bundles as given below.

Moto Z Power Edition: Z3 Play bundled with Battery Moto Mod

Moto Z Gamepad Edition: Z3 Play bundled with Gamepad Mod

Moto Z Style Edition: Z3 Play bundled with Style Shell

Moto Z Projection Edition: Z3 Play bundled with 70-inch Projector Mod

Leaked Moto Z3 Play specs

An internally leaked document calls the smartphone to be one of the thinnest premium smartphones available in the market. In terms of the hardware, the Z3 Play is believed to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity.

On the imaging front, this Motorola smartphone is believed to arrive with a dual-camera module at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. Word is that this device will not feature an audio jack as the document does not reveal any information regarding the component.

The other aspects to expect from this upcoming Motorola smartphone include a glass build at the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3000mAh battery. The battery is said to support TurboPower charging technology, which will offer half a day of usage time in just half an hour of charging.

The Moto Z3 Play is likely to be announced with Android Oreo out of the box. Similar to the other smartphones from the company, this one might also provide a stock Android-like experience. We can expect the smartphone to receive the Android P update in the near future.