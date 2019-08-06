Samsung Galaxy Note 10: 5 Things You Need To Know Before The Launch Event Features oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is fast approaching. The company is hosting the 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in New York where the Korean tech giant will unveil its most advanced smartphone until date.

If you are a loyal Note series user, you cannot afford to miss the new Note 10 as it is expected to bring a host of significant upgrades to Samsung's big-screen lineup. Here are five things you need to know if you are planning to upgrade to the new Galaxy Note 10 series.

Two Variants- Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Samsung is expected to unveil not one but two variants of the 10th edition Galaxy Note phablet. The new Galaxy Note 10 will be accompanied by a 5G variant, which will be simply called Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. The regular variant is expected to sport a 6.3" FHD+ Super AMOLED display, whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ will boast a bigger 6.8" QHD+ AMOLED panel.

The bigger variant is also expected to be powered by a beefier 4,300mAh battery unit, unlike the regular variant that will draw power from a smaller 3,500mAh battery cell. Moreover, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is also expected to come integrated with an additional TOF sensor at the back panel. We might also get to see 45W fast-charging on the higher variant.

Exynos 9825- The new 7nm Chipset

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset or its equivalent Exynos 9820 SoC in some markets including India. The higher variant is expected to run on the Exynos 9825 chipset. Samsung's in-house Exynos 9825 chipset will be based on a 7nm manufacturing process to offer better power efficiency.

The new CPU is expected to feature dual-core NPU for advanced AI processing. The rumored ToF sensor at the back of the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will heavily utilize the dual-core NPU's abilities for real-life AR functions.

Galaxy Note 10 To Ditch 3.5mm Headphone Jack

The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 phablet is expected to ditch the good old 3.5mm headphone jack. This will make it the first Galaxy device from the house of Samsung to get away with the conventional headphone jack. Moreover, some previous renders also suggested that Galaxy Note 10 line-up will also ditch the controversial Bixby button for good.

New S Pen To Bring Gesture Features

The S Pen has long been considered the signature feature of Galaxy Note series lineup. Galaxy Note 10 will bring some never-before-seen features to the new stylus. The new S Pen will incorporate gesture controls. We don't know yet how gestures will work on the new S Pen; however, this is one feature we are eagerly looking forward to test on the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Some reports also suggest that the new S Pen will bring 'Air Control' functions that will allow users to perform some cool tricks while taking notes and creating PPTs.

Triple-Lens Rear Camera Setup, 10MP Dual Pixel Selfie Camera

Samsung is also expected to step up the camera game with the new Note 10 lineup. The regular Galaxy Note 10 is expected to sport a three-lens camera setup featuring 12MP + 12MP + 16MP combination. The higher variant will sport an additional ToF sensor. The 10MP front-facing sensor is going to be placed inside the centrally aligned punch-hole cutout on the AMOLED screen. The 10MP selfie camera will work on Dual Pixel technology.

Galaxy Note 10 India Launch

A report on 91Mobiles mentions that Samsung is planning to host the Galaxy Note 10 series event in India on August 20, 2019. Samsung will unveil both the models in the Indian market and will start selling them by August 22, 2019.

You can catch the live streaming of Galaxy Unpacked from New York. The launch event will start at 01:30 am IST on August 8 in India. Stay tuned for our live coverage of the Galaxy Note 10 series launch event on Gizbot.com.

Image Source

Best Mobiles in India