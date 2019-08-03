Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India Model Key Specs Revealed: Slated For August 7 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is all set to launch its next-generation Galaxy Note 10 series on August 7 in New York. We have seen the renders of the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus via several leaks in the past. And now, just ahead of its official launch, the color and storage options of both the smartphones for the Indian market have been revealed. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ Indian Color And Storage Options:

The standard Galaxy Note 10 has been previously tipped in pink, green, black and silver color options. Recently, the Aura White color variant also made a cameo online. However, the handset will likely be available in only three color options - Aura Black, Aura Glow and Aura Red colors in India. This would be the base model with 256GB storage. The 512GB storage variant will be available in Aura White color.

On the other hand, the 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ will come in Aura Black and Aura Glow colors. The top model with 1TB storage will come in Aura White beside the above two colors.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Expected Specifications And Features:

The leaks and rumors have indicated a big Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 2.5D curved tempered glass. There could be a triple-lens setup as the Galaxy S10, but with some improved features. Under the hood, there could be an in-house Exynos 9820 SoC or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset depending on the markets.

The smartphone might offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is likely to be shipped with Android Pie OS with One UI interface. Completing the spec sheet could be a 4,000mAh battery with wireless and fast charge support. The handset will come void of the 3.5mm headphone jack and will pack a USB Type-C port.

