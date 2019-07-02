Samsung To Launch The Flagship Galaxy Note10 On August 7th News oi-Vivek

After more than a dozen of leaks and speculations, Samsung has officially confirmed the launch of the next Galaxy smartphone at the Galaxy Unpack event 2019. The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will be unveiled on August 7th, which is speculated to be the most powerful and most advanced Note series smartphone from Samsung.

Punch Hole Display Hinted

In the Galaxy Unpack event 2019, the company has showcased a punch hole display with an all-new S-Pen. Though the Samsung Galaxy Note10 is not the first smartphone from the company to embrace the punch hole display, it is the first smartphone in the world to feature a punch hole display in the top center of the screen, which makes it unique compared to other offerings with punch hole tech.

Just got the Unpacked Invite. The Date is August 7th. Time to brace for the Galaxy Note 10 pic.twitter.com/16XLtXsGY6 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 2, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Possible Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 is expected to come with a big Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will either be powered by the Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage on the base variant. The high-end variant of the Galaxy Note10 is most likely to offer up to 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

The Galaxy Note10 is likely to borrow the triple camera setup from the Galaxy S10 with added improvements to further enhance the photo taking experience. A big battery with at least 4000 mAh capacity will power the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C port.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will run on OneUI based on Android 9 Pie OS. By the end of 2019, the mobile is most likely to receive Android Q update with One UI skin on top.

What Do We Think About The Galaxy Note10

Though the Galaxy Note10 offers similar specifications compared to the Galaxy S10, the software tweaks that its carriers are expected to offer better performance with the same set of hardware. Similarly, it is also expected to cost more than the Samsung Galaxy S10 (>$1000 or Rs. 65,000). Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Best Mobiles in India