Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Expected To Feature 45W Fast-Charging –Insane Addition News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone the Galaxy Note 10 in the near future. There are already many rumors about the smartphone on the web, last week it was reported that the company is also planning to bring an affordable version of the Note 10. Now in the latest development, it has been reported that the flagship phone will arrive with fast charging speed which is going to beat the Galaxy S10 5G.

According to the rumor the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be launched with a 45W fast charging support, which will the best in class. If this turns out to be true then it will be almost twice as fast as the Galaxy S10 5G. The information was leaked on Twitter by a famous leakster @UniverseIce. The tippseter is known for its accuracy, in his latest tweet he has posted an image featuring Leonardo Da Vinci, the number 101101 and a lightning bolt.

Now you must be thinking what this means? So the codename for Galaxy Note 10 is Da Vinci and the lightning bolt in the picture is indicating toward fast charging support. The 101101 number is a bit confusing but if you solve it then you will get the decimal of 45 which stands for 45W. The confusing post was solved by SamMobiles.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the affordable model of Note 10 will feature only 3,400mAH battery, so we can expect this much fast charging from the lower variant. But the top-notch model will be featured by 45W fast charging which mean fulling up the device will not take too long anymore.

Do note that all these information are based out of rumors and the company has still chosen to keep quiet about the specification of the phone. So it will be highly recommended to take this information and wait for the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.