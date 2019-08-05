Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Pre-Registrations Live In India: Official Launch On August 7 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is slated to go official on August 7. Ahead of the Unpacked event, Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus are available for pre-orders in India. A successor to the Galaxy Note 9, the upcoming series will offer some top-of-the-line features such as a Dynamic AMOLED display, quad cameras, and a flagship processor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pre-Registrations Details:

The Galaxy Note 10 can be pre-ordered from some of the brick and mortar stores in the country. Moreover, the smartphone has been listed on the e-commerce platforms – Amazon and Flipkart. Moreover, you can also pre-register the device from Samsung India's website. Currently, there is no specific booking amount announced by the company and the India launch date is also unknown. But, we are expecting some more details in the coming days.

What To Expect From The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series?

Samsung is likely to introduce Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10+ in the new series. Recently, the color options and storage variants of both the models were tipped online. The standard Galaxy Note 10 is suggested in 256GB and 512GB storage options and Aura Black, Aura Glow, Aura Red, and Aura White colors.

Whereas, the Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB variant will likely come in Aura Black and Aura Glow colors and the 1TB storage option will come in Aura White shade. While the Galaxy Note 10 leaks point a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus might ship with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display.

There could be an in-house Exynos 9825 SoC powering the handsets. For imaging, the quad-camera setup will likely pack a 12MP primary sensor clubbed with 16MP ultra-wide sensor, 12MP telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom and a ToF sensor. Both the smartphones will ship with Android Pie OS layered with One UI skin on top. The handsets might come with 4,000 mAh battery with wireless and fast charging support.

