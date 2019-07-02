Samsung CEO Admits To Have Launched Galaxy Fold Before Time News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Samsung's CEO has admitted that the company ushed into launching the Galaxy Fold and it's "embarrassing" to see it wasn't completely ready for the market. The smartphone seemed like a big leap forward - until the reviews started pouring in.

Most of the reviewers complained about the fragile display, with some of the devices becoming completely unusable. The company had to recall the devices and had to delay the launch date of the device.

"It was embarrassing," CEO DJ Koh told The Independent. "I pushed it through before it was ready." Koh admitted that the race to launch a foldable smartphone with its Chinese rivals like Huawei and Xiaomi, made the company release the smartphone in a hurry.

"I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery," Koh said. "At the moment, more than 2,000 devices are being tested right now in all aspects. We defined all the issues. Some issues we didn't even think about, but thanks to our reviewers, mass volume testing is ongoing."

DJ Koh also shared his thoughts about the foldable phone trend in the coming years. He believes that the foldable form factor won't last for long and a new form factor is in the offing.

"Foldable will last a couple of years," he said. "Another form factor is a possibility, but I will say that once 5G and the internet of things are available [together], we must think, rather than smartphones, we must think smart devices. Smartphones may decline but new devices will emerge."

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung gearing up for another wave of Galaxy Fold smartphones. According to The Investor (via SamMobile), a Samsung executive has confirmed that the Galaxy Fold will soon make a comeback in the market. The company didn't release the smartphone after many reviewers saw their units experiencing durability issues.

