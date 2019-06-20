Just In
Samsung Galaxy Fold To Soon Hit Markets After Being Called Back
Samsung seems to be gearing up for another wave of Galaxy Fold smartphones. According to The Investor (via SamMobile), a Samsung executive has confirmed that the Galaxy Fold will soon make a comeback in the market. The company didn't release the smartphone after many reviewers saw their units experiencing durability issues.
The company's Display Vice President Kim Seong-cheol said at a Korean Information Display Society: "Most of the display problems have been ironed out, and the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market."
What's more concerning is that the company has resolved "most" of the issues with the device, you would hope all the problems were fixed before the device made it to the market. Still, it's good news for the company to get over the issues and ready the device for another launch. Recently, the Korea Herald also reported that the company is yet to decide the phone's new release date.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold was earlier slated to be released in April, but due to some issues with the display, the date was postponed. Huawei has also delayed the launch of its folding smartphone - the mate X until September.
Besides, Samsung's new patent shows a smartphone that a rollable display inside. The top of the phone has a selfie camera and earpiece seems to extend outward from the phone. The device in the patent looks similar to the BlackBerry Priv, however, it doesn't have a QWERTY keypad and also offers a really tall screen.
We already know that rollable displays aren't impossible. LG already has its own rollable OLED display in works which will be launched this year. Even Corning is working towards making bendable glass for phones.
But, the latest patent from Samsung might take a few years to shape up. The durability and the functionality of a sliding mechanism will be the biggest concern, as the display could be prone to dust and debris.
