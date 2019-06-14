Samsung Patents Smartphone Design With Rollable Display News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Samsung is still figuring out how to prevent its Galaxy Fold from durability issues, so it can launch the product for the masses. But this hasn't stopped the company from dreaming of a new kind of design. At least that's what the company's latest patent suggests.

First spotted by Gizmodo, the patent shows a phone that seems like a traditional device but has a rollable display inside. The top of the phone has a selfie camera and earpiece seems to extend outward from the phone.

The device in the patent looks similar to the BlackBerry Priv, however, it doesn't have a QWERTY keypad. Here, you get a really tall screen. This shows that rollable displays aren't impossible. LG already has its own rollable OLED display in works and will be launched this year.

Even Corning is working towards making bendable glass for phones. But, the latest patent from Samsung might take a few years to come into existence. There are a lot of constraints such as its durability, and the functionality of sliding mechanism which could be prone to dust and debris. Let's hope Samsung has something in mind to make this device a possibility.

Besides, Oppo has also filed for an unusual design of the smartphone. As per the patent filing, first spotted by Let'sGoDigital, Oppo is working on a foldable phone with a popup selfie camera. The camera is on the inside when the tablet is unfolded, serving as a selfie camera. It can work as either a selfie or rear camera depending on how the user holds it.

Speaking of Samsung patents, the company has also patented Apple Arcade-like gaming platform. A recent USPTO patent filing reveals that Samsung seems to be planning to develop an online gaming service for smartphones which will be dubbed PlayGalaxy Link. It is also believed that the service could be available internationally.

What's imperative to note is that these are just patents and there's no confirmation whether they will ever make it to the production stage. But, it's still exciting to see what the OEMs have planned for the future. We might see a lot of patents in the coming days showing innovative designs but their future completely depends on the practicality of the design.