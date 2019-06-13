ENGLISH

    Oppo Patents Foldable Smartphone With A Pop Up Camera

    Most of the big names in the industry have shown off foldable phone designs in the past few months, and Oppo is one such brand. The company showed off its Mate-X style foldable phone earlier this year. But, a new patent hints the company might be working on another such smartphone.

    Oppo Patents Foldable Smartphone With A Pop Up Camera

     

    As per the patent filing, first spotted by Let'sGoDigital, Oppo is working on a foldable phone with a popup selfie camera. The camera is on the inside when the tablet is unfolded, serving as a selfie camera. It can work as either a selfie or rear camera depending on how the user holds it.

    The device in question will come with a design where users don't need a camera grip as seen on the Huawei Mate X or the notch on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. You'll have a full-screen experience for the most part.

    The only setback of the design is that the camera doesn't face out when the device is in tablet mode. It would only affect if the user needs a big screen while taking pictures, otherwise, it would be great for video calling and selfies.

    Well, this goes without saying, but this is only a patent and nothing has been confirmed. So, we request our readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

    Previously, Oppo patented pop up display. The patent images showed a secondary display popping out from the primary display. The design might sound impractical at first, but there can be a lot of used cases such as viewing content on the primary screen while the secondary screen can be used for other applications.

    We have seen a lot of awkward designs and some unusual patents, but not all of them make it to the production stage. We might see a new wave of smartphones judging by the pace these manufacturers are coming up with ideas.

     

    There's a possibility that the candy bar form factor of smartphones might soon change and we will get to see some really innovative design that might completely revolutionalize the way we operate smartphones.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 10:02 [IST]
