Samsung Galaxy Fold Game of Thrones Edition by Caviar looks luxurious News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu The cost of this special GoT edition of Galaxy Fold is sure to leave you stunned.

Samsung Galaxy Fold, the foldable smartphone launched by the South Korean tech giant is yet to be released in many global markets. But this has not stopped the custom phone case makers from coming up with customized versions of the device. Well, the renowned Russian luxury phone case maker Caviar has unveiled the Galaxy Fold Game of Thrones Edition by Caviar.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Game of Thrones Edition

The customized design for the foldable smartphone has been launched at the time when the latest season of the popular TV series Game of Thrones got concluded. The Galaxy Fold Game of Thrones Edition features golden elements on both panels as is the norm with Caviar. The golden elements reflect some famous characters from the series.

The golden elements refer to the story of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga. It is possible to customize the same with carbon and leather-clad variants as well. It is dedicated to the GoT TV series and the unreleased novel The Winds of Winter.

Availability and pricing

Caviar claims that it will issue only seven units of this special edition model symbolizing the seven houses and each of these will have unique designs. These units are available for pre-order right now. Notably, the luxury phone case maker has announced that the sale is open for all buyers.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Game of Thrones Edition is priced at is RUB 499,000 in Russia ( The global audience can get their hands on the same for a higher price tag of $8,180 (approx. Rs. 5,67,000). Notably, this is nearly four times higher than the cost of the actual Galaxy Fold smartphone. As of now, there is no word regarding the cost of the leather and carbon-clad variants.

What do you think about these luxurious editions of the Galaxy Fold? Do leave your thoughts on the same via the comments section below.