Samsung Galaxy Fold: Unique features of the foldable phone priced around Rs. 1,40,000

After many years of rumors and speculations, the foldable phone from Samsung has finally become a reality. Well, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has seen the light of the day at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Given that it has been announced, you might have already come across its specifications. But the Galaxy Fold has more highlights than its high-end specifications.

If you want to know more about the foldable smartphone from Samsung, then here we have come up with a list of unique features of the device. Taking a look at these features, you will know how this smartphone is unique. Let's take a look at the unique features of the Samsung smartphone from here.

Infinity Flex display

Though Samsung has many premium devices and display is the major savior of these phones. The Galaxy Fold takes the display game to the next level with the use of Infinity Flex display. This is the first prototype of foldable display that was showcased back in 2011. It is touted to be the world's first dynamic AMOLED display and is based on the AMOLED technology. It is said to be durable to withstand thousands of folds and bends. Samsung is said to have built a proprietary polymer for the display, which will make it thinner by almost 50% and still maintaining its durability.

Unique and durable hinges

The second unique feature is the hinge mechanism. The company has resolved the issue of designing a mechanism, which is not too bulky for the device. Also, it has enhanced the durability of the same and make it look great. The hinges are slim and integrate with the rear making it flat when used in the tablet mode.

It is said that it gets multiple interlocking gears that ensure a smooth and stepped folding of the smartphone. When viewed from the rear, it looks like an S-Pen has been stowed between the tablet and gives pleasing aesthetics. The hinge also has an engraved Samsung logo making it look premium and it is available in custom colors. This hinge mechanism is said to withstand a minimum of 100,000 folds.

App Continuity

Samsung has enhanced the user experience with the app continuity feature that will let apps seamlessly adapt between the various display form factors. With this feature, the user interface can switch to a large screen view automatically while editing a document, simply scrolling through a timeline or taking a photograph.

Multi-active apps

This feature will let the Galaxy Fold run multiple apps simultaneously, giving great multitasking ability to the device. It gets two main display areas and these can be taken up a single, widescreen game or movie or divided into three zones for multitasking.

Three camera setups

Samsung Galaxy Fold is the first smartphone to be launched with six cameras - a triple camera setup, a dual camera module and a single camera configuration. You can click photos while using the device in any form. There is a triple rear camera module with 12MP (f/1.5-f/2.4 variable aperture and OIS) + 12MP (f/2.4 telephoto lens, 2x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF) + 16MP (ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture). When it is unfolded, it has a dual camera setup at the front with a 10MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 8MP sensor for depth sensing with f/1.9 aperture. At the front in the folded mode, it has a 10MP selfie camera within the notch with f/2.2 aperture.