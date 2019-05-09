Samsung to announce new launch date for its Galaxy Fold News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung has reviewed the defects in the device.

Samsung will be announcing the new launch date for the Galaxy Fold for the US market on May 10, reports the Korea Herald. The company "has reviewed the defect caused by substances and we will reach a conclusion today or tomorrow," said CEO Dong-jin Koh.

When asked about the exact timeline for the launch, Koh said: "we will not be too late." If the company fails to launch the device by May 31, it will have to refund US pre-orders for the $1,980 foldable smartphone.

The Galaxy Fold was supposed to launch on April 26th in the US, but a few reviewers soon found that the device wasn't durable enough and the screen gap allowed dust particles to enter the display causing damage to the screen. As a result, Samsung had to delay the launch, saying the device requires "further improvements" and the company needs time to "evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests."

Samsung also told the Korea Herald that it has finished internal testing of the defective review units and is making manufacturing changes to prevent them.

Well, Samsung has managed to contain the issues before the device hit the market shelves. However, if the reports are to be believed, the company is working on two more foldable devices. Both models - "Type G" and "Type S," are said to be the bigger variants of the delayed Galaxy Fold.

The Type G will reportedly feature an 8-inch display when unfolded and two sides that fold in to form the letter "G." The Type S, on the other hand, is said to have a bigger 13-inch display which folds in to form the letter "S."

Moreover, Samsung has also announced a new 64MP camera sensor for smartphones called the ISOCELL Bright GW1. It will be able to capture super slow-motion 1080p videos with 480fps.