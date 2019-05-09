ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung to announce new launch date for its Galaxy Fold

    Samsung has reviewed the defects in the device.

    By
    |

    Samsung will be announcing the new launch date for the Galaxy Fold for the US market on May 10, reports the Korea Herald. The company "has reviewed the defect caused by substances and we will reach a conclusion today or tomorrow," said CEO Dong-jin Koh. 

    Samsung to announce new launch date for its Galaxy Fold

     

    When asked about the exact timeline for the launch, Koh said: "we will not be too late." If the company fails to launch the device by May 31, it will have to refund US pre-orders for the $1,980 foldable smartphone.

    The Galaxy Fold was supposed to launch on April 26th in the US, but a few reviewers soon found that the device wasn't durable enough and the screen gap allowed dust particles to enter the display causing damage to the screen. As a result, Samsung had to delay the launch, saying the device requires "further improvements" and the company needs time to "evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests."

    Samsung also told the Korea Herald that it has finished internal testing of the defective review units and is making manufacturing changes to prevent them.

    Well, Samsung has managed to contain the issues before the device hit the market shelves. However, if the reports are to be believed, the company is working on two more foldable devices. Both models - "Type G" and "Type S," are said to be the bigger variants of the delayed Galaxy Fold.

    The Type G will reportedly feature an 8-inch display when unfolded and two sides that fold in to form the letter "G." The Type S, on the other hand, is said to have a bigger 13-inch display which folds in to form the letter "S."

    Moreover, Samsung has also announced a new 64MP camera sensor for smartphones called the ISOCELL Bright GW1. It will be able to capture super slow-motion 1080p videos with 480fps.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue