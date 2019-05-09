Forget about 48 MP smartphone camera: Samsung announces 64 MP mobile sensor News oi-Vivek The mass production for Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 will start from the second half of 2019

Samsung is taking the smartphone photography to the next level by announcing high-resolution smartphone camera sensors. Now, the company has launched a massive 64 MP sensor, aka, the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1. Here is everything you need to know about the latest high-resolution sensor from Samsung.

Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 features

The Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 uses 0.8μm-pixel image sensor with tetracell technology, which merges four pixels into one to reproduce a super accurate 16 MP image, which works well in the low-light conditions.

Under the bright settings, the sensor can capture a native 64 MP image, which will offer high-clarity and rich detailing, compared to a 16 MP image. The sensor also supports real-time HDR to capture images that look similar to human eyesight.

The Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 can capture super slow-motion 1080p videos with 480fps. Similarly, the company has also launched the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2, which is a 48 MP image sensor, similar to the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1, which can be seen on devices like the Vivo V15 Pro and Chinese Redmi Note 7.

These cameras will go to mass production in the second half of 2019, and we can expect phones and tablets with up to 64 MP camera sensor by the end of 2019. Companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and even Samsung might launch phones in the near future with this all new Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 or the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2 camera sensors.

Yongin Park, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics said

Over the past few years, mobile phone cameras have become the main instrument for recording and sharing our everyday moments. With more pixels and advanced pixel technologies, Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 and GM2 will bring a new level of photography to today's sleekest mobile devices that will enhance and help change the way we record our daily lives.