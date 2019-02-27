MWC 2019 Roundup: List of Smartphones that launched

ZTE Axon 10 Pro

ZTE Axon 10 Pro is the first 5G smartphone from the company. It uses a Snapdragon 855 SoC and X50 5G modem. It uses a triple camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor.

ZTE Blade V10

The ZTE Blade V10 was also announced at the MWC 2019. This smartphone features a waterdrop notch with 19:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 9 Pie and features a 32MP selfie camera, which is a highlight.

Centric S1

Centric S1 is the first brand from the company to launch a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie and features a high screen-to-body ratio of 92%. It features an 8MP pop-up selfie camera and comes with a 3080mAh battery along with support for fast charging and wireless charging.

Centric L4

Centric L4 comes with entry-level specifications such as 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. It comes with a 13MP OptiVu camera at its rear along with dual LED flash. It is fueled by a 2950mAh battery to keep the lights turned on.

Centric A2

Centric A2 bestows a notch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It flaunts a dual camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The other goodies include Android 9 Pie, a 3400mAh battery and other standard aspects.

Centric G3

Centric G3 also comes with a notch display and uses an octa-core MediaTek processor. It runs Android 9 Pie and makes use of a dual camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 5MP sensors. The device is powered by a 3080mAh battery too.

Centric G5

The highlight of the Centric G5 is its 8MP selfie camera with support for facial recognition. The other aspects of this smartphone are quite similar to what we have seen in the Centric G3. It has dual cameras at its rear and a waterdrop notch display.

Sony Xperia L3

Sony Xperia L3 features a metallic finish with a plastic unibody build. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor seen on very few models. There are dual rear cameras, a USB Type-C port and a 3300mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 10

Sony Xperia 10 is one of the smartphones that were launched at the MWC 2019. It comes with Snapdragon 630 SoC and runs Android 9 Pie. It has dual cameras at its rear and a fingerprint sensor at its right edge. There are interesting camera and audio features as well on this smartphone.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Sony Xperia 10 Plus has almost similar specifications as the Xperia 10. It comes with the Snapdragon 636 SoC and has dual cameras at its rear with 2x optical zoom. This one gets the power from a more capacious 3000mAh battery with fast charging.

Sony Xperia 1

Sony Xperia 1 is a flagship smartphone, which was unveiled at the MWC 2019. It has a 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR display with BRAVIA X1 for mobile. It comes with the Creator mode for better color reproduction. It use Snapdragon 855 along with 6GB RAM and other highlights.

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2 is an Android One smartphone with a waterdrop notch display. It has dual cameras at its rear, a glass back and a fingerprint sensor too. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button too on this smartphone.

Nokia 3.2

This smartphone from Nokia is the sequel to the Nokia 3.1 launched last year. It has a selfie notch and runs Android 9 Pie. There is a notification light key and a dedicated button for Google Assistant similar to the Nokia 4.2.

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 1 Plus is an Android Pie (Go Edition) smartphone announced at the MWC 2019. It has a textured finish and comes with swappable rear covers. It is one of the entry-level offerings from the company and a sequel to the Nokia 1 launched last year.

Nokia 210

HMD Global announced the Nokia 210 is a 2G smartphone with dual SIM support. It comes with Facebook, an app store and the Snake game. There is FM Radio and a VGA rear camera along with LED flash. Its battery can render up to 18 hours of talk time and up to 20 days of standby time.

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView is one of the long-rumored smartphones, which was launched at the tech show. It is a flagship smartphone from the company. The USP of this smartphone is the presence of a penta-lens camera module with two RGB sensors and three monochrome sensors.

Xiaomi MIX 3 5G

The Xiaomi MIX 3 5G is the first 5G smartphone from Xiaomi with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The smartphone has a unique slider mechanism with a bezel-less design.

Xiaomi Mi 9

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is the first triple camera smartphone from Xiaomi, which is also the world's first smartphone with 20W fast wireless charging capability.

LG V50 ThinQ

The LG V50 ThinQ comes with a special docking mechanism, which can be used to attach a secondary display.

LG G8 ThinQ

The LG G8 ThinQ comes with a QHD+ OLED display with a dual camera setup with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Nubia Alpha wearable

The Nubia Alpha wearable is the world's first wearable smartphone with a flexible display. The Nubia Alpha wearable is a full-fledged smartphone, which looks like a smartwatch.

Alcatel 3

Alcatel 3 is the budget smartphone from Alcatel with entry-level specifications. The smartphone comes with a 6-inch display with a water-drop notch.

Alcatel 3L

The Alcatel 3L is the light version of the Alcatel with a modern design display offering a water-drop notch.

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with a water-drop notch display with Exynos processor, featuring a premium design at the mid-tier pricing.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is the first non-S series Samsung smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor and triple camera setup.

HUAWEI Mate X

The Huawei Mate X is the first foldable smartphone from Huawei with true 5G connectivity. The Kirin 980 Octa-core SoC powers the smartphone.

ARCHOS Diamond (edited)

The Archos Diamond is a unique looking smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a popup selfie camera similar to the Vivo V15 Pro.