Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, L4, A2, G3 and G5 launched at MWC 2019 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Centric has launched five smartphones at MWC 2019.

Centric, an Indian smartphone brand has announced five new smartphones at the MWC 2019 tech show in Barcelona. One of the new devices, the Centric S1 carries the credits of being the first pop-up selfie camera smartphone from the brand. Alongside the S1, the brand also launched four other phones - Centric L4, A2, G3 and G5.

Price and availability

The Centric S1 comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The base variant is priced at $310 (approx. Rs. 22,000) while that of the high-end variant is yet to be announced. The Centric L4 is priced at $90 (approx. Rs. 6,400), Centric A2 is priced at $140 (approx. Rs. 9,900), Centric G3 is priced at $250 (approx. Rs. 17,700) and Centric G5 is priced at $160 (approx. Rs. 11,500).

These smartphones will go on sale in India sometime in June. The company is yet to reveal the pricing of these phones in India.

Centric S1 specifications

Centric S1 is fueled by Android 9 Pie and bestows a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 92% screen-to-body ratio. Under its hood, the device gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space.

For imaging, this smartphone has a dual camera module at its rear with 16MP + 5MP sensors and LED flash. There is an 8MP pop-up selfie camera as seen in the newly launched Vivo V15 Pro. The device uses a 3080mAh battery with support for fast charging via Pump Express 3.0 and wireless charging as well.

Centric L4 specifications

The Centric L4 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with a 5.45-inch HD display. This smartphone gets the power from a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The smartphone comes with a 13MP OptiVu rear camera with dual LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera. It uses a 2950mAh battery fueling it from within.

Centric A2 specifications

Centric A2 comes with a 5.86-inch HD display with a notch display and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device has a dual camera module at its rear with 13MP + 5MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera. The device employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC alongside 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It runs Android 9 Pie and gets the power from a 3400mAh battery.

Centric G5 specifications

Centric G5 adorns a 6.21-inch HD display with a 19:9 waterdrop notch display. Under its hood, it uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The other aspects include a dual camera module at its rear with 13MP + 2MP sensors, an 8MP selfie camera with facial recognition, Android 9 Pie and a 4050mAh battery.

Centric G3 specifications

Finally, the Centric G3 uses a 6.23-inch FHD+ display with a display notch and gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The smartphone runs Android Pie and comes with a dual camera module with 12MP + 5MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone uses a 3080mAh battery to keep the lights turned on. Notably, all the new smartphones from the brand have a fingerprint sensor.