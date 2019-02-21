MWC 2019: CENTRiC to launch pop-up camera phone and more News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu CENTRiC is the first Indian smartphone brand to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone.

CENTRiC, an Indian smartphone brand hasn't announced any new smartphone for almost a year. Today, the company has announced that it will participate in the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC 2019) slated to happen from February 25 to February 28 in Barcelona, Spain.

At the MWC 2019, the company will unveil its flagship pop-up selfie camera smartphone dubbed S1 on February 25. Notably, this is the first Indian smartphone brand to arrive with such a camera arrangement. It is said that this upcoming smartphone will go on sale in 2 to 3 months.

Besides the pop-up selfie camera smartphone, CENTRiC will also unveil four more smartphones including G5, G3, A2 and L4. These smartphones will be priced at different price points and will be focused at the youth and first-time buyers.

These new smartphones from CENTRiC will be a perfect blend of hardware and software to meet the requirements of the customers. These phones will focus on the consumer needs and ensure enhanced productivity.

Announcing, Mr. Manish Agrawal, Managing Director, CENTRiC Smartphones said: "CENTRiC is a growing smartphone brand focusing on premium style, technology and quality. Ahead of the technology week, we are delighted to launch our new range of handsets at the global technology show, Mobile World Congress Barcelona. At CENTRiC, our focus is to design and create fully loaded smartphones inbuilt with latest features and powerful technology for all our customers."

Previously, CENTRiC came up with a budget smartphone called CENTRiC L3 priced under Rs. 7,000. This device uses a quad-core processor and a 5-inch FHD display. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. It also came with dual SIM support and 4G VoLTE connectivity. The imaging aspects included a 13MP main camera and a 5MP selfie camera. It gets the power from a 3050mAh battery along with other standard features.