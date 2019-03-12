Samsung UHD smart TVs with Super6 features launched starting from Rs. 41,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung UHD smart TVs with Super6 features launched in India in three sizes.

Samsung has announced the launch of an online exclusive UHD TV lineup with Real 4K resolution for improved picture quality and unlimited entertainment with over 60K Titles. These smart TVs will be packed with features such as Screen Mirroring, Tune Station, Live Cast and Lag-free Gaming. The new range of smart TVs will let users enjoy superior content and enhanced picture quality.

With PurColor technology, these new Samsung UHD TVs will deliver exceptional colors with unparalleled sharpness and good contrast levels that pave the way for an optimized viewing experience. The latest UHD smart TV variants are bundled with features such as Smart Convergence and Smart Hub so that users can seamlessly pair their smartphones with the TV. Basically, these TVs are designed to cater to the requirements of online buyers, especially millennials.

Samsung UHD Smart TVs with Super6 features

The Real 4K feature will let the new UHD smart TVs deliver crisper and sharper images. It has 4x more pixels than FHD TVs. It lets users view even the smallest details in all the scenes. It's new, easy and integrated Smart TV ecosystem will pave way for an unparalleled entertainment experience.

There is Live Cast feature, which helps broadcast live moments from any location from the users' smartphone to the TV. This feature lets users share a live stream effortlessly and build on the entertainment factor.

The innovative Tune Station will enhance the audio experience by adding visual elements to the playlist and turning the TV into a virtual music system.

The Screen Mirroring feature lets users screen the contents from their phone to the TV. Both the devices work in sync to enhance the entertainment experience.

With the Lag-Free Gaming feature, gaming enthusiasts can experience the extra edge with high-quality graphics. The TVs come with a quad-core processor and Game Mode letting users play games on the big screen.

There are over 60+ titles including international and national content with over 10 languages across categories.

Variants, price and availability

Samsung Super 6 Series UHD comes in three variants. The 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 41,990, the 50-inch variant is priced at Rs. 51,990 and the 55-inch variant is priced at Rs. 61,990. The sale will debut on March 12 via Samsung Shop, Flipkart and Amazon. Until March 14, there will be attractive offers and discounts on these smart TVs.