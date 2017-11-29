How to use Microsoft Game Mode and why should you use it

Redmond giant, Microsoft has added Game Mode with the Windows 10 Creators Update, which is used to optimise your PC’s gaming performance. Even though it doesn't reallocate system resource for that app, it prevents any other programs from using CPU and GPU cycles.

The concept behind Game Mode is already present on the Xbox One, which gives games priority access to system resources.So below are the steps to enable it

Step 1: Click the Start button and choose the Settings icon.

Step 2: Choose Gaming

Step 3: Click on Game Mode in the left panel.

Step 4: Turn on the toggle for Use Game Mode.

How to enable gaming mode in any game?

Once the Mode has been enabled, you can turn it on for any game. Follow the below steps



Step 1: First off, launch the game of choice.

Step 2: Then Windows 10 will ask you to open Game bar using Windows key + G combination. If it doesn’t prompt, it means the game doesn’t support

Step 3: Now, press Windows key + G,

Step 4: Click the Settings icon to the extreme right on the Game bar. Now check the box that says 'Use Game Mode for this game’

As per the company, the gaming mode is basically designed to do two things: 1) to increase the frames per second you get in games. 2) to offer a more consistent gaming experience. For example, when the mode is enabled, the OS prioritizes processor and graphics card resources to your game.

Moreover, the games released after Windows 10 Creators Update will be able to turn on Game Mode automatically when you start them, otherwise, users need to turn it on a game by game.

Even though theoretically, Game Mode seems like a promising feature, but in reality, it is difficult to enable and it makes hardly any positive impact on the performance.

