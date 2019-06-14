Two Sanyo Smart TVs Launched – Price, Features And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Japanese consumer electronics brand Sanyo has announced the launch of two new smart TVs under the Nebula series in India. These latest models are available in 32-inch and 43-inch variants and are touted to provide an immersive viewing experience to users. Like any other smart TV in the market, these models come with many preloaded apps and content.

Sanyo Smart TVs Price In India

Well, the new Sanyo Smart TVs will be available via the online retailer Amazon India. The company offers one year of warranty on these phones. Notably, these are affordable smart TVs priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 22,999 for the 32-inch and 43-inch models.

Sanyo Smart TV Features

Sanyo's new Nebula series Smart TVs arrive with for Netflix, YouTube, IPS display tech and more. Also, there will be features such as Fast Cast and Android Mirroring that will let users watch their favorite content on their smartphone on the big screen. These models have two USB ports, two HDMI ports and more.

When it comes to the other specifications, the 32-inch TV comes with an HD panel with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels while the bigger 43-inch model flaunts a FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. While the smaller variant of the Sanyo Smart TV has 16W output, the bigger model with a larger display has 60Hz refresh rate to ensure blue-free picture quality and a higher 20W sound output.

Pankaj Rana- Business Chief, Sanyo, Panasonic India, said, "Sanyo is committed to making technology accessible to all, and enhancing the viewing experience. With this vision, we are delighted to introduce the Smart LED TVs under our Nebula series. Both the TVs will be available on Amazon with easy financing options. With Netflix, YouTube, IPS technology display and superior speakers, Sanyo Smart TVs are a perfect fit for viewers in today's time. With this launch, we further strengthen our commitment to provide high quality, value for money products to our Indian consumers."

Should You Buy These Sanyo TVs?

Given that these new Sanyo Nebula Smart TVs are priced reasonably starting from Rs. 12,999, you can buy the same if you want to get your hands on an affordable smart TV that will not leave a hole in your pocket.