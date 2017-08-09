Sanyo announces exclusive partnership with Flipkart for NXT TV Series

Flipkart today announced its exclusive partnership with renowned Japanese television maker, Sanyo to launch its brand new NXT TV series on the platform. The NXT TV series will be available for purchase beginning August 9.

The tie-up comes during the 'Month of Partners' in Flipkart's Big 10 celebrations, a time the company has dedicated to recognize and thank its partners for their unending support over the past decade. The Sanyo NXT TV series will be available on Flipkart in three different models; HD Ready 32-inch, Full HD 43-inch and Full HD 49-inch, and at introductory prices at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 26,499 and Rs. 32,999 respectively.

The NXT TV series is equipped with a host of impressive features such as Full HD Technology, 1920×1080 screen resolution, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a headphone jack that enables private viewing for consumers.

In addition, Flipkart will run launch offers for the Sanyo NXT TV series.

Consumers can avail of No Cost EMI for up to 6 months on Bajaj Finance and Credit Cards, 1 Year Additional Sanyo India Warranty, and up to Rs. 22,000 on Product Exchange on Sanyo LED TVs on Flipkart. Customers will also be provided with free wall mount service and installation along with an on-site technician visit, making the whole experience seamless.

"The Sanyo NXT series comes with the best of Japanese technology- picture perfect IPS display, great audio, slim design, multiple connectivity options and the highest energy efficiency ratings. The features in this TV have been made keeping today's demanding customer in mind and we are certain our loyal customers will love our new range," said Sathak Seth, Business Head, Sanyo while commenting on the launch.

"Televisions are a favorite product for Flipkart consumers, which is why it is the largest and best-selling category under large appliances on Flipkart. Our exclusive partnership with Sanyo will further strengthen our numero uno position in this category, and bring even more options to our customers," added Sandeep Karwa, Head, Large Appliances, Flipkart.