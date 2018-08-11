ENGLISH

Skyworth launches M20 SMART LED TV Series in the Indian market



    Leading TV brand launched Skyworth announce the launch of its M20 SMART LED TV Series in the Indian market in exclusive partnership with Amazon.in.

    

    The new series, includes three models in 32-inch, 43-inch and 49-inch screen sizes.

    It is packed with features like the inbuilt game, inbuilt WiFi, live TV apps, net range app stores, & Install APK which help in downloading additional APPS the new series provides the incredible user experience.

    It also delivers a complete multimedia home theatre experience with its endless Smart TV capabilities and breathtaking picture quality. Equipped with DTS sound, M20 series offers extraordinary sound effects which will transport you to the scene playing on the TV.

    Daniel Song, Managing Director - Skyworth, said: "The launch of our new M20 Smart LED Television series is for the people to discover sharper and smarter cinematic and connected experience. With these launches we expect to make strong inroads in the smart TV market in India, that is growing exponentially. A strong product portfolio will not only help strengthen our India business but also will consolidate our global position among top 5 manufacturers."

    The company also claims that Skyworth LED speakers guarantee high-quality audio output that would give a richer and more captivating audio experience. Additionally, various picture and audio mode options heighten your visual experience and let you enjoy the various programs.

    For those who are not aware Skyworth is mainly engaged in research, development, and manufacturing of such products as consumer electronics, display devices, and TV digital set-top-box.

    Read More About: smart tv home entertainment news
    Story first published: Saturday, August 11, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
