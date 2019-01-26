Sonos reportedly working on new wireless headphones

Sonos is said to be working on foraying into wireless headphones segment. The project is expected to be in the testing phase, though the company has already got in touch with potential manufacturing partners about developing a new pair of headphones, reports Bloomberg.

Sonos will reportedly aim for the high-end market, which could cost up to $300 and could be unveiled next year. As with its speakers, it seems the company wants the headphones to support with a number of music services and audio assistants while offering quality audio.

Sonos is going through a rough patch since its IPO in August -- it lost about a quarter of its value in the past five months. The company noted in a letter to shareholders that "We plan to push our boundaries by investing resources to make the experience of Sonos outside the home a reality."

If the company manages to launch the new headphones, it would follow Dolby and TCL's path, which both recently entered the headphones market recently. Apple is also said to be working new over-ear headphones, which might be launched in 2019.

Besides, 9to5Mac has found a setup screen for the AirPods within the new beta version of the iOS 12.2, that clearly states that users will be able to summon Siri via the wireless earbuds.