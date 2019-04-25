Sony announces SRS-XB12 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Speaker for Rs 3,990 News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Sony adds a new speaker in its portfolio.

Sony has expanded its EXTRA BASS wireless speaker portfolio with the launch of its latest SRS-XB12 portable speaker. The new speakers pack a single passive radiator that claims to amplify low-end tones and the bass. The SRS-XB12 comes at a price of Rs 3,990 and will ship in Blue, Black, Green, Red, and Grey color options.

The new IP67 certified, meaning they are water and dust resistant. The XB12 has a rubber-like coating which makes them ideal for use while traveling. Moreover, the speakers claim to offer a battery backup of 16 hours.

The speakers feature a compact size and wireless connectivity makes the overall experience better. You also get a detachable strap allowing you to hang the speakers up. SRS-XB12 will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and E-commerce portals in India.

Recently, the company also launched WH-XB700 headphones. They come with similar features from the previous EXTRA BASS headphones while adding multiple improvements including refined vocal clarity and an indulgent sound.

The headphones come support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, providing a hands-free, voice-controlled experience to its users. Pressing the custom button placed on the left earpad housing will launch the preferred voice assistant.

The headphones will be available in Black and Blue color and will carry a price tag of Rs 8,990.