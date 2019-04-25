ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sony announces SRS-XB12 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Speaker for Rs 3,990

    Sony adds a new speaker in its portfolio.

    By
    |

    Sony has expanded its EXTRA BASS wireless speaker portfolio with the launch of its latest SRS-XB12 portable speaker. The new speakers pack a single passive radiator that claims to amplify low-end tones and the bass. The SRS-XB12 comes at a price of Rs 3,990 and will ship in Blue, Black, Green, Red, and Grey color options.

    Sony announces SRS-XB12 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Speaker for Rs 3,990

     

    The new IP67 certified, meaning they are water and dust resistant. The XB12 has a rubber-like coating which makes them ideal for use while traveling. Moreover, the speakers claim to offer a battery backup of 16 hours.

    The speakers feature a compact size and wireless connectivity makes the overall experience better. You also get a detachable strap allowing you to hang the speakers up. SRS-XB12 will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and E-commerce portals in India.

    Recently, the company also launched WH-XB700 headphones. They come with similar features from the previous EXTRA BASS headphones while adding multiple improvements including refined vocal clarity and an indulgent sound.

    The headphones come support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, providing a hands-free, voice-controlled experience to its users. Pressing the custom button placed on the left earpad housing will launch the preferred voice assistant.

    The headphones will be available in Black and Blue color and will carry a price tag of Rs 8,990.

    Read More About: sony speakers news
    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue