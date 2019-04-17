Sony brings WH-BX700 wireless headphones to India for Rs 8,990 News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Sony has a new offering in its Extra Bass series.

Sony has introduced its new WH-XB700 headphones These headphones borrow some features from the previous EXTRA BASS headphones while adding multiple improvements including refined vocal clarity and an indulgent sound.

The headphones claim to offer 30-hour battery life with quick charge function. The WH-XB700 headphones also have an upgraded quick charge function that provides one and a half hours of wireless playback after 10 minutes of charging. The WH-XB700 also comes with passive operation function that allows users to connect a 3.5mm Aux cable with their device.

The headphones come equipped with the in-built Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa feature. They also provide a hands-free, voice-controlled experience to its users. Pressing the custom button placed on the left earpad housing will launch the preferred voice assistant.

Moreover, the WH-XB700 also compatible with the company's Headphones Connect app which enables customization of CLEAR BASS, Surround (VPT) and Sound Position Control. The headphones will be available in Black and Blue color and will carry a price tag of Rs 8,990.

Previously, the company launched the WI-C600N wireless noise-canceling headphones. The wireless headphone comes in a neckband design for a comfortable fit and claims to offer a premium audio output.

The headphones packs 6-mm drivers to deliver the audio output. It also features Sony's in-house DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) technology which enhances the overall audio quality. The Sony WI-600N carries a price tag of Rs 10,990 and will be available in single black color option.