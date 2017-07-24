Sony launches Bravia OLED A1 flagship television series in India

Today Sony has launched its flagship Bravia OLED A1 television series in India at a starting price of Rs 3,64,900. The TVs from the Sony Bravia A1 arrive with 4K display, High Dynamic Range (HDR) support and a brand new image processor.

In addition, they are also equipped with Acoustic Woofers, which are claimed to make these the world's first large screen television sets with powerful sound. Sony has launched two variants of the A1 OLED series: the 65-inch KD-65A1 and the KD-55A1 with a 55-inch screen. The KD-65A1 costs Rs. 4,64,900, while the 55-inch version carries a price tag of Rs. 3,64,900.

According to Sony, the new television sets have more than 8 million "self-illuminating, individually controlled OLED pixels," which will offer a high-quality visual experience as well as better contrast, depth, texture details while viewing content on the TV.

The 4K HDR OLED panel has a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, and the TVs feature a 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme. Besides this, the Acoustic Surface Technology is another USP of the A1 series and the television comes with an integrated sub-woofer behind the TV.

Also, the OLED TVs sport a new One Slate concept design from Sony, which incorporates all different functions inside the screen, eliminating the need for a speaker or a stand.

The 65-inch Sony Bravia A1 measures at1451mm x 834mmx 86mm sans the stand, while with stand the dimensions are 1451mmx834 mmx339 mm.

The 55-inch Sony A1's dimensions without the stand are 1228 mm x711 mm x 86 mm and with stand the dimensions are 1228 mm x 711 mm x 339 mm. Along with the television, you will also get the Voice Remote Control, an IR Blaster to control DTH with the BRAVIA remote.

Sony's new television series also provides support for HDR content. As claimed by the company, this new television set has its own 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme, which has 40 percent more real-time image processing as compared to the 4K Processor X1.

Sony A1 4K HDR OLED TVs run on the latest Android TV version 7.0 Nougat layered with Sony's UI on top. The television set has inbuilt Chromecast built-in, and users will be able to stream their smartphone, tablet content on the A1 TVs itself. Moreover, the television set will recognize 42 different languages including English spoken with an Indian accent.

The pre-booking for the Sony OLED TV will start from August 1 to August 15 from select dealers. The A1 series TVs will be available for sale in stores from August 4. Additionally, Sony is also offering customers a PlayStation 4 with the television set.