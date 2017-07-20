Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra with 4GB RAM and 23MP camera launched in India

Sony has just launched a new smartphone called Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra in India, Priced at Rs. 29,990, it can be purchased via retail stores across the country. The smartphone comes in three colors; Black, White and Gold.

You will be happy to know that Sony is offering a number of attractive offers on the purchase of the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra to Indian customers. The Quick Charger UCH12 worth Rs. 1,490 has been bundled in the box and buyers will even get three months subscription to Sony LIV for free. Moreover, customers can also avail Rs 1,000 discount on the Style Cover Stand if they buy it alongside the smartphone.

To refresh your memories, the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra was originally unveiled back in February at this year's MWC.

In terms of design, the smartphone comes with a metal unibody. While the bezels around its display are narrow, the top and bottom bezels are quite thick. The device doesn't feature a physical home button. At the rear panel, there lies a single camera lens along with a LED flash.

Talking about specifications, the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra sports a 6-inch FHD display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. Under the hood, it packs an Octa-core 64-bit MediaTek Helio processor that is paired with Mali T880 MP2 900MHz GPU on top.

The memory aspect of the smartphone is taken care of by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Coming to the most highlighted part of the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra, it ships with powerful cameras at the back and front. The smartphone flaunts a 23MP Exmor RS lens at the rear panel, which is equipped with hybrid autofocus, 24mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, 5x zoom, and HDR mode.

Likewise, for the front camera, Sony has employed a 16MP Exmor RS sensor that has 23mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, OIS, and autofocus. The front-facing camera is also accompanied by a LED flash.

The smartphone draws its energy from a relatively smaller 2700mAh battery and it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. On the connectivity front, the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra offers LTE (4G), LTE Cat6/4, GSM GPRS/EDGE (2G), and UMTS HSPA+ (3G).