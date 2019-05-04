ENGLISH

    Sony launches GTK-PG10 party speakers with cup holders in India

    Sony adds another party speaker to its portfolio.

    By
    |

    Sony has announced the launch of a new Bluetooth speaker dubbed GTK-PG10 for the Indian market. The device is priced at Rs 19,990 and will ship in black color option through all Sony Centers and major electronic stores starting May 6.

    Sony launches GTK-PG10 party speakers with cup holders in India

     

    The USP of the speakers are the dedicated cup holders placed on a splash-proof base. The design of the speakers allows users to lift it easily and carry around. Moreover, the base also offers the option to attach it with a tripod.

    The Sony GTK-PG10 comes with DSP (Digital Signal Processor) technology that automatically adapts the audio setting and amplify the overall audio experience. The device has to tweeters that works as a cup holder.

    Sony also claims that the speakers can provide up to 13 hours of playback on a single charge. And, if you are some who's fond of singing, the device also offers a mic input for karaoke. Besides, you get FM tuner support and USB play.

    To make the whole experience even better, you can download the Sony Music Center and the Fiestable app. These applications offer additional features on their smartphones.

    Previously, the company announced SRS-XB12 portable speaker at a price of Rs 3,990 and comes in Blue, Black, Green, Red, and Grey color options. It is IP67 certified, meaning they are water and dust resistant. The XB12 has a rubber-like coating which makes them ideal for use while traveling. Moreover, the speakers claim to offer a battery backup of 16 hours.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
