Sony launches HT-X8500 soundbar with Dolby Atmos in India

Sony India has announced the launch of HT-X8500 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos which claims to offer cinematic quality surround sound without having to install extra speakers. The HT-X8500 has a built-in dual subwoofer in the center. This 2.1ch single soundbar delivers cinematic surround sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support.

It leverages Sony's Digital Signal Processing technologies such as Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround technology. This allows for maximum 7.1.2ch surround sound experience. It also has a Cinema Mode as one of the seven optimized sound modes. The HT-X8500 has eARC support for high-quality audio codecs to pass through from your TV to your soundbar.

The soundbar also has Bluetooth wireless connectivity is also available in the HT-X8500 allowing users to wirelessly connect the soundbar to their Sony BRAVIA TV. Users can also pair smartphones or tablets to wirelessly stream their playlist. However, for wireless connection via Bluetooth, BRAVIA supporting Bluetooth A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) is needed.

